Irish give a cautious welcome to Brexit border deal

Irish citizens woke up today to learn that a compromise had finally been struck over the border - but what exactly it will mean in practice is still unclear.

The agreement that Theresa May finally signed off with Brussels has a firm commitment that there will be no hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic and no customs barrier in the Irish Sea.

It means the Prime Minister is pinning all her hopes of striking a free trade deal.

If she fails, she has committed the UK to remaining in alignment with Brussels even after Brexit, meaning the it could remain in the single market and customs union.

The Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar was a clear winner, as his insistence there were no hard borders was honoured.