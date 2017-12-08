Leave voters react to Brexit deal's guarantee for EU citizens in UK

The deal on the first phase of Brexit negotiations reached between the European Union and the UK guarantees the rights' of EU citizens in the UK.

Those living in Britain when the UK leaves the EU in March 2019 will have the right to stay, and bring their relatives to the country as well.

Currently there are three million EU citizens living and working in the UK, and the deal will also protect the rights of those who are yet to be granted permanent residency in the UK so that they can still acquire it after withdrawal.

The guarantees outlined in the deal document will also apply to UK citizens living in countries within the union.

However, many people who voted leave, did so because they wanted to cut immigration.

Another reason many people voted for Brexit was to "take back control" of the UK from the EU, yet the deal also states that the European Court of Justice (ECJ) will continue to have a role in overseeing EU citizens' rights in the UK for eight years after withdrawal.

In Stoke-on-Trent, a city which voted almost 70% in favour of leaving the European Union in the June 2016 referendum, that meant getting out altogether.

Angered at the deal's stipulation that EU residents in the UK will still be able to bring their relatives to the country post-Brexit, one woman told ITV News she feared immigration would continue to rise.