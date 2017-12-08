Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband says Boris Johnson's visit to Iran will give his wife hope

The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has said reports that Boris Johnson will travel to Iran this weekend will give his imprisoned wife hope.

"Nazanin has a new court case on Sunday, so it is really, really great that he is able to be there, just to press how important it is that she could be home with her family," he told Sky News.

"I think him being there can only make things better. It makes a clear statement that he is concerned about Nazanin, he is concerned about the other cases.

"I am sure the fact that the Foreign Secretary is going will have given her some hope and fingers crossed that maybe something will come."

Ratcliffe said he had asked the foreign secretary to meet with his wife and that "top priority" was for Johnson to attend Sunday's court case.