Police seek driver behind 'horrifying' hit-and-run attack

A man has been left in hospital after a "horrifying" hit-and-run assault in which he was thrown onto the car's bonnet and then into the road.

The 33-year-old victim was crossing the road in Offerton, Stockport, when the dark-coloured car suddenly drove at him.

He was tossed onto the bonnet before being flung off into the middle of the road.

The driver did not stop to help him and sped off from the scene.

The victim suffered severe bruising and a back injury as a result and remains in hospital for treatment after the assault at around 6am last Sunday.

Police have released CCTV footage of the incident as they appealed for anyone with information to come forward.