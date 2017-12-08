Weather: Arctic air spreads across the UK bringing wintry weather

Cold, arctic air has spread right across the UK bringing some rather wintry weather to parts of the UK.

For many eastern areas there will be plenty of sunshine, but feeling bitterly cold in those brisk northerly winds.

The real focus today will be on the snow showers affecting northern, western and some central areas where we will see some accumulations building throughout the day, with some disruption to travel.

Maximum temperatures will struggle, hovering just above freezing for many, a touch less cold in the southwest; but feeling bitter outdoors.