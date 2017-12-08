Wintry weather to end the week

Bitterly cold in biting and brisk winds today and temperatures barely above freezing with icy, sleet and snow in places.

Most of the snow across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales, west Midlands and occasional flurries across parts of the West Country - with brisk winds, blowing snow and blizzard conditions across high ground making for awful conditions if having to travel.

There'll be snow accumulations in many exposed areas with wintry mix of rain and sleet near coasts.

Elsewhere, beautiful bright with sunshine, albeit weak, low winter sunshine and much more cheerful scene after a gloomy, grey week.

With temperatures not much above freezing, feeling terribly cold - more so in the winds. Temperatures tumbling tonight with a widespread frost and ice where there's existing sleet & snow.