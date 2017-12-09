A widespread frost tonight with snow and ice to bring some disruption tomorrow

A sharp frost will quickly develop this evening, especially over any lying snow. Overnight it turns cloudy, windy and wet from the southwest. The rain will be heavy through the early hours of Sunday morning across Southwest England before moving north and east. As the rain bumps into cold air, it will turn readily to snow. Some heavy and disruptive snow is expected across parts of Wales, the Midlands, Northern and Eastern England. With up to 10cm of snow expected, an amber Met Office weather warning is in place as road, rail and air travel delays are likely. Away from the main snow area, early rain across southern England will clear to showers. Across the north, with the exception of some snow showers across the far north of Scotland, it will be a dry, bright but cold and icy day.