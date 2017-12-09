- ITV Report
Ashes: England Lions batsman Ben Duckett suspended over bar incident in Perth
England's Ashes tour has been thrown into further controversy after batsman Ben Duckett was suspended over an incident at a bar.
The 23-year-old, who is part of the Lions squad, had been due to play a tour match against a Cricket Australia XI on Saturday.
But the Northamptonshire batsman has been dropped and faces a disciplinary hearing following the incident at a venue in Perth on Thursday night.
His suspension was confirmed by the England and Wales Cricket Board on Saturday.
It comes after wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow was involved in a "headbutt" clash with Australian batsman Cameron Bancroft during a night out in the same city.
Meanwhile Ben Stokes remains unable to play for England following a nightclub scrap in Bristol before the series began.
The Lions had met up with the full Test players ahead of the third Test at the WACA, due to start on Thursday.
He was earmarked to open the innings against Cricket Australia XI, with his absence only confirmed by the ECB once play had begun.
It is understood the incident occurred on the first evening after ECB director Andrew Strauss agreed to relax a midnight curfew - imposed two weeks ago.
That measure was taken following the incident between Bairstow and Bancroft on the first night of England's tour back in October.
The "headbutt" only came to light in recent weeks, but prompted Strauss to take immediate action.
It is believed Duckett was with members of the Lions and full Test squad during Thursday's night out.
He is likely to learn the outcome of the investigation within 24 hours.
England currently trail Australia 2-0 in the Ashes series, with three Tests to play.