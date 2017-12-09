Ashes: England Lions batsman Ben Duckett suspended over bar incident in Perth

England's Ashes tour has been thrown into further controversy after batsman Ben Duckett was suspended over an incident at a bar.

The 23-year-old, who is part of the Lions squad, had been due to play a tour match against a Cricket Australia XI on Saturday.

But the Northamptonshire batsman has been dropped and faces a disciplinary hearing following the incident at a venue in Perth on Thursday night.

His suspension was confirmed by the England and Wales Cricket Board on Saturday.

It comes after wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow was involved in a "headbutt" clash with Australian batsman Cameron Bancroft during a night out in the same city.

Meanwhile Ben Stokes remains unable to play for England following a nightclub scrap in Bristol before the series began.