Boris Johnson to voice 'grave concerns' over Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's jailing during Iran visit

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been imprisoned in Iran since April 2016. Credit: PA

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson will express "grave concerns" regarding the jailing of British mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe during his visit to Iran on Saturday. Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe is serving a five-year sentence over allegations, which she strongly denies, of plotting to overthrow the Tehran Government, having been arrested in 2016 during a trip to the country in 2016 to show her baby daughter, Gabriella, to her parents. But Iranian prosecutors claim she was teaching journalism "aimed at recruiting and training people to spread propaganda against Iran". It is thought Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe is due before the courts again on Sunday, following threats to increase her sentence by five years following Mr Johnson's gaffe of telling a parliamentary committee that she had been in Iran to train journalists. The Tory MP later acknowledged this was not the case and was faced with calls for his resignation.

It is unlikely that Boris Johnson will be able to visit Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe in prison. Credit: PA

During his trip, Mr Johnson will not be able to visit Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe in prison since Tehran does not recognise the Reuters project manager's dual UK-Iranian nationality, and refuses access to her for representatives of the British authorities. However, Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband, Richard, believes Mr Johnson's visit to Iran will bring his wife "some hope". Mr Johnson's trip to the Middle Eastern country is only the third by a UK Foreign Secretary since 2003 and comes at a time of tension in the area over Donald Trump's announcement that he is recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. As well as discussing Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the former mayor of London's wide-ranging talks with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif will seek to shore up bilateral relations and urge Tehran to stick by it terms of its 2015 nuclear deal. Mr Johnson said he wanted the visit to Iran to be "constructive".

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with her husband Richard and daughter.

He added: "Iran is a significant country in a strategically important, but volatile and unstable, region which matters to the UK's security and prosperity. "My first visit is an opportunity to hold further discussions on a series of crucial issues, including how we can find a political solution to the devastating conflict in Yemen and secure greater humanitarian access to ease the immense suffering there. "I will also underline the UK's continued support for the nuclear deal while making clear our concerns about some of Iran's activity in the region. "We will also discuss our bilateral relationship and I will stress my grave concerns about our dual national consular cases and press for their release where there are humanitarian grounds to do so. "While our relationship with Iran has improved significantly since 2011, it is not straightforward and on many issues we will not agree. But I am clear that dialogue is the key to managing our differences and, where possible, making progress on issues that really matter, even under difficult conditions. "I look forward to a constructive visit."

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with her daughter Gabriella.