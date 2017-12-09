Free cash machines 'could close across the UK' in row over banking fees

A banking watchdog has been urged to step in amid concerns that consumers could be left struggling to access free-to-use ATMs.

Consumer group Which? raised concerns there could be mass closures of cash machines due to a row over how the network is funded.

Last year 2.7 million people in the UK were reliant almost entirely on cash, and they could be badly hit, the group has warned.

It has written to the Payment Systems Regulator (PSR), asking it to conduct an urgent market review to ensure consumers' rights are protected.

The PSR has also said it is monitoring the situation closely - and it will take regulatory action as necessary if it considers that any decision made by the UK's ATM network Link is not in the interests of consumers.