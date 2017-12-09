Iraq declares war against Islamic State is over

Iraq has said that its war on the Islamic State is over after more than three years of combat operations drove the extremists from all of the territory they once held.

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced Iraqi forces were in full control of the country's border with Syria during remarks at a conference in Baghdad, and his spokesman said the development marked the end of the military fight against IS.

A senior military commander confirmed that combat operations had been completed.

"All Iraqi lands are liberated from terrorist Daesh gangs and our forces completely control the international Iraqi-Syrian border," Lt Gen Abdul-Amir Rasheed Yar Allah said in a statement released shortly after Mr al-Abadi's remarks. Daesh is an Arabic name for IS.