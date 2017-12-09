Israel: Airstrikes kill two in Gaza as Donald Trump fallout continues

Israeli airstrikes have killed a further two people in Gaza as the death toll from the fallout of Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem rose to four.

Gaza officials reported that two Hamas members died after airstrikes from Israel were launched on Saturday.

They were fired in response to rocket attacks from inside Gaza, Israel's military said.

On Friday a 30-year-old Palestinian was killed and dozens of people injured after they clashed with Israeli forces on the West Bank and along the Gaza strip.

Mohammed Al-Masri was killed by a bullet as armed forces used live rounds and tear gas to break up protesters.

Thousands of people have taken to the streets in Gaza and marched to denounce Mr Trump's proclamation of Jerusalem as Israel's official capital earlier this week.