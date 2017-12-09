Michael Gove: Public can use general election to change Brexit deal

British voters will be able to change elements of the Brexit deal they do not like at the next election, according to Michael Gove.

The public will be able to use it as an opportunity to voice opinions on controversial components of the deal such as the "divorce settlement" - which could cost the UK up to £39 billion.

Mr Gove's comments came after Theresa May secured a last-minute Brexit deal with the EU to move on to the next stage of negotiations, trade talks.

The UK struck a deal with Brussels on Friday after overcoming the thorny issue of the Irish border.

But writing in the Daily Telegraph on Saturday, the Environment Secretary maintained the British public still had the power to make any future government "diverge" from the deal.