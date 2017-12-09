Snow threatens large parts of the UK as temperatures tumble

Britain is gearing up for a second night of tumbling temperatures as December's icy touch was felt across the country on Saturday.

Snow will continue to fall across large parts of the UK overnight, including a central swathe of England and Wales and parts of Scotland.

The Met Office has warned that rural communities could be cut off as roads become hazardous, with up to 20cm (8in) of snow expected in some places on Sunday.

Sun shone over much of the country on Saturday, with temperatures only floating a few degrees above freezing in most parts.

Rain and snow lurks off the west coast, however, and will start sweeping in during the early hours of Sunday morning, forecasters said.

Heavy snow is expected to fall over the Midlands and Wales in the morning, thinning into lighter showers as the day progresses.

London and the rest of southern England and Wales will instead be lashed by strong winds and rain, where gusts could reach 70mph, according to the Met Office.

An amber warning of snow will come into force at 4am on Sunday, affecting Wales, the Midlands and parts of northern and eastern England.