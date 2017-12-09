Tens of thousands line Paris streets for Johnny Hallyday funeral

Tens of thousands of mourners have lined the streets of Paris to bid farewell to French rocker Johnny Hallyday.

Huge numbers turned out for the procession on Saturday, which featured a eulogy from French president Emmanuel Macron.

Hallyday, who sold more than 100 million records worldwide and was dubbed the French Elvis, died earlier this week aged 74 from lung cancer.

His death sparked a national outpouring of grief, demonstrated by the thousands paying their respects as his coffin travelled along the Champs-Elysees.

At a ceremony usually reserved for heads of state, the grand procession was accompanied by a large parade of motorcyclists.