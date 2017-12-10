Chennai Six detainee 'will never forgive' UK government

One of the so-called "Chennai Six" members says he feels "betrayed" by the UK government over his jailing in India.

Billy Irving, 37, said he could "never forgive" the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) for not doing enough to free him and his compatriots.

Mr Irving and five other British army veterans spent four years in prison on weapons charges, only to have their convictions overturned earlier this week.

The men, who always protested their innocence, were guards on a ship to combat piracy in the Indian ocean when they were jailed in October 2013 for carrying unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Mr Irving, who returned to the UK on Wednesday, has now provided a scathing assessment of the British government's handling of the case.