David Davis: Britain won't pay £39 billion Brexit bill without trade deal

Britain's offer of £39 billion to the European Union will be off the table if a trade deal is not agreed, David Davis has warned.

The Brexit Secretary said the payment would be "conditional on an outcome" over trade negotiations.

He warned on Sunday that "no deal means that we won't be paying the money."

Mr Davis's comments came after Chancellor Philip Hammond said it would be "inconceivable" that the UK would fail to honour its international obligations.

But speaking on the Andrew Marr show, Mr Davis qualified the content of this week's Brexit deal agreed between Britain and the EU.