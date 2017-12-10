Families pay tribute to teens who died after taking drugs in Plymouth nightclub

"One moment of madness led to this tragedy," the family statement added.

Relatives of Mr Brock said what happened that night was "so totally out of character as he was always against drug taking in any shape or form".

Mr Reilly's family described him as a responsible young man who made "one silly mistake".

Aaron Reilly and Joshua Brock, both 19, were found unconscious at a nightclub in Plymouth after taking what they thought was MDMA, police said.

Tributes have been paid to two teenagers who died after taking drugs in a nightclub in a "stupid mistake".

Mr Reilly's younger brother Kian said: "My brother was one of the most responsible people I ever knew and everything he achieved I was so proud of but I was so envious of his talent.

"I tried so hard to follow in his footsteps and I still do now but I no longer have anyone to look up to and I don't have my big brother to help me through life.

"I can't believe he was taken from me and my family from one silly mistake, just trying to have fun on a night out with his best mates.

"He will be forever missed and I will never forget the amazing brother he was."

His family said he enjoyed skateboarding and playing computer games.

"Like most teenage lads he liked a night out with his friends and was respected by them as a non-drug user," they added.

"Aaron had the whole of his life ahead of him and it has all been taken away from him way too soon by one stupid mistake and not knowing the devastating consequences."

Mr Brock's family said he was a "loving son to Steve and Sandra, an inspirational brother to Liam and Demelza and a loyal mate to all his friends".

"He was the kindest, most helpful person you could hope to meet and had a great sense of humour," they added.

"He would do anything for anybody, was very popular and loved a night out with friends drinking and having a laugh.

"His main hobby was keeping fit and eating healthily, so what happened that night is so totally out of character as he was always against drug taking in any shape or form.

"One moment of madness led to this tragedy."

Mr Brock was in his third year studying a diploma in aircraft engineering at the Flybe Training Academy in Exeter.

His hobbies included driving, snowboarding, go-karting, micro-lighting and playing guitar and drums.

Emergency services were called at around 1.40am on December 9 with reports that two men were unconscious at Pryzm nightclub.

Mr Reilly, from Newton Abbot, and Mr Brock, from Okehampton, were taken to Derriford Hospital where they later died.

Devon and Cornwall Police arrested an 18-year-old man in relation to the incident, who has been released under investigation.