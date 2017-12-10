Georgia Toffolo wins I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Georgia Toffolo has been crowned this year's winner of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The Made In Chelsea star lasted three weeks in the ITV show, and was visibly shocked as presenters Ant and Dec announced she had won.

"I don't know what to say!" Toffolo said.

"Obviously I didn't think anyone would like me. I'm really taken aback!"

She added that it was "overwhelming" and thanked the public for voting her.

Toffolo was handed her queen of the jungle crown by last year's winner Scarlett Moffatt, who told her: "It's girls like you that make me so proud to be a young woman."

Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas was the show's runner-up, and comedian Iain Lee came in third place.