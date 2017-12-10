Jailed publicist Max Clifford dies aged 74 after collapsing in prison

Max Clifford collapsed in prison. Credit: PA

Jailed former celebrity publicist Max Clifford has died after collapsing in prison. Clifford, 74, who was serving eight years for indecent assault against a number of women, fell in at Littlehey Prison on Thursday. He was transferred to a local hospital after collapsing for a second time in the space of 24 hours at the Cambridgeshire jail. The publicist was described as being "in a bad way" after he then suffered a cardiac arrest on Friday. The Ministry of Justice (MOJ) confirmed that Clifford died on Sunday. Daughter Louise described her father as "hugely loved" and vowed to continue in her bid to clear Clifford's name.

Clifford with OJ Simpson in 1996. Credit: PA

Before his death, Ms Clifford told the Mail on Sunday that her father first collapsed while cleaning his cell. "It was just too much," she said. Paying tribute to him, Ms Clifford said he had been ill for some time with heart problems. "It with great personal sadness that I must announce that my father Max Clifford passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning," she said. "He was hugely loved by the many people in his life for the compassionate, kind, funny man that he was. "Myself and his legal team lead by Sarah Forshaw QC will continue to pursue his appeal hearing and get him the justice he was denied in life."

Clifford with 'Freddie Starr Ate My Hamster' edition in the background. Credit: AP