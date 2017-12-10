- ITV Report
Jerusalem decision: Protest outside US embassy in Lebanon
Hundreds of protesters angry at Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem have been dispersed from outside the US embassy in Lebanon.
Security forces used tear gas and arrested a number of demonstrators after they were pelted with stones outside of the building north of Beirut.
Angry protesters gathered early on Sunday as the fallout from the change in US policy continued.
In Israel itself authorities reported that a security guard had been stabbed near to Jerusalem's central bus station.
It comes as clashes between Israelis and Palestinians intensified over the weekend.
At least two men were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza on Saturday in response to a rocket attack.
The violent protests are part of the larger Palestinian "day of rage" following President Trump's announcement.
Overnight the Arab League condemned the US decision, saying it could no longer be relied upon as a broker of Middle East peace.
In tit-for-tat action, Israel's defence minister called for a boycott of Arab businesses where protests were being held.
This set off further demonstrations across the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza strip, as well as around the world.
In a radio announcement, the Israeli defence minister said: "These people do not belong to the state of Israel. They have no connection to this country."
President Trump's announcement has raised fears across the world that new waves of violence will break out across Israel.
The status of Jerusalem lies at the core of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and President Trump's move was widely perceived as siding with Israel.
In more than two years of intermittent attacks, Palestinians have killed more than 50 Israelis, two visiting Americans and a British tourist in stabbings, shootings and car-ramming attacks.
Israeli forces have killed more than 260 Palestinians in that time, mostly attackers.