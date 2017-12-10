Jerusalem decision: Protest outside US embassy in Lebanon

Hundreds of protesters angry at Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem have been dispersed from outside the US embassy in Lebanon.

Security forces used tear gas and arrested a number of demonstrators after they were pelted with stones outside of the building north of Beirut.

Angry protesters gathered early on Sunday as the fallout from the change in US policy continued.

In Israel itself authorities reported that a security guard had been stabbed near to Jerusalem's central bus station.

It comes as clashes between Israelis and Palestinians intensified over the weekend.

At least two men were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza on Saturday in response to a rocket attack.