NHS Trust chairman Lord Kerslake quits in protest over funding issues

Lord Kerslake has resigned as boss of King's College Hospital because of funding problems with the NHS.

The House of Lords peer announced he was stepping down as chairman of King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in London on Sunday.

He said in a statement: "I do not do this lightly as I love King's but believe the Government and regulator are unrealistic about the scale of the challenge facing the NHS and the Trust.

"I want to pay tribute to the staff and their excellent patient care."