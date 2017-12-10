One of the coldest nights of the year

A hazardous night with freezing fog giving poor visibility and widespread frost and ice. As temperatures fall way below freezing, any snow and slush will simply freeze leaving icy, slippy surfaces. One of our coldest nights of the year with lows of -15C possible across remote areas of Scotland and Wales.

Bitterly cold again tomorrow with frost and ice - as well as some freezing fog at first. Windy, wintry and wet weather clipping the south-east through rush hour will give horrible conditions - this wintry in places with further sleet and snow. Parts of the Home Counties could see another few cm of snow. Elsewhere expect cloudy skies but bright, clear and crisp further north and west.

Staying terribly cold with temperatures barely above freezing.