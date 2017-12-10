Sculptor announced for Princess Diana statue at Kensington Palace

Renowned British sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley has been chosen to create a permanent statue of Princess Diana at Kensington Palace.

William, the Duke of Cambridge, and Prince Harry announced back in January that they had commissioned a statue of their late mother to celebrate her life and legacy in the 20th year since her death.

Mr Rank-Broadley recently completed work on the Armed Forces Memorial and his effigy of the Queen has appeared on all Commonwealth coins since 1998.

In a joint statement released by Kensington Palace, the Duke and Prince Harry said Mr Rank-Broadley was a "extremely gifted sculptor".