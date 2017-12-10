SNP: Ministers must uphold human rights of every citizen as UK leaves EU

The SNP's Westminster leader has marked Human Rights Day by calling on the UK Government to uphold "to the letter" the rights of every citizen in the UK.

Ian Blackford MP warned that leaving the European Union (EU) must not result in the erosion of citizens' rights as powers are transferred from Brussels to Westminster.

Mr Blackford urged the UK Government to reverse the decision not to retain the EU charter of fundamental rights in UK law post-Brexit.

Theresa May's Government has said it is not necessary to keep the charter in order to retain its laws, principles and rights as these will already be converted into domestic law through the EU Withdrawal Bill.

But Mr Blackford said the removal of the charter risked creating extra legal uncertainty and instability.