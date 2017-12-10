Wintry end to the weekend

Most of the action in the south of Britain this Sunday with snow falls across East Anglia, the Midlands, Wales and the south-east including the Home Counties and around the M4 into the Cotswolds. Around 1ft of snow has accumulated across central Wales. More snow will be on and off this afternoon and this evening as it slowly eases. On its edge across southern England, a slushy mix of rain, sleet and wet snow with milder air. Blustery downpours across the south-west with damaging gusts of wind will gradually ease.

In contrast northern Britain will be quieter with misty low cloud but clear crisp conditions for parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland where the snow showers miss.

Away from English Channel coastlines where milder air will be sneaking in - a cold day with temperatures barely above freezing.

Tonight turning frosty and icy as existing slush, sleet and snow freezes. Temperatures falling below freezing with lows of -10C possible in remote spots of Scotland and Wales.