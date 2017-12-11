- ITV Report
75th Golden Globes: The nominations revealed
The nominations for the 75th Golden Globes have been revealed with The Shape Of Water receiving the most nods with seven, including best picture.
Directed by Guillermo del Toro, the fantasy drama tells the story of a mute woman who falls in love with a mysterious sea creature.
British actress Sally Hawkins, who plays the role of Elisa in the film, has been nominated for best actress in a drama movie.
Hawkins will face The Post's Meryl Streep, Jessica Chastain in Molly's Game, Frances McDormand in Three Billboards and Michelle Williams in All The Money In The World for best actress in a drama.
Gary Oldman's performance as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour will compete with Daniel Day-Lewis in Phantom Thread for best actor in a drama movie.
Day-Lewis, in what is his final film role, is also up against Denzel Washington in Roman J. Israel, Esq., and Timothee Chalamet in Call Me By Your Name.
Christopher Plummer was nominated for best actor in a supporting role for All The Money In The World.
The actor was an 11th-hour replacement for Kevin Spacey after he was axed from the film from the following allegations of sexual misconduct.
Big Little Lies lead the way for television shows with six nominations, four more than The Crown, which secured Claire Foy a nod for actress in a drama series.
The Crown also faces Game Of Thrones, The Handmaid's Tale, Stranger Things and This Is Us for best TV drama.
Comedian Seth Meyers will host the awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton on January 7.
The list of the main nominations:
Best Motion Picture, Drama
- Call Me By Your Name
- Dunkirk
- The Post
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
- The Disaster Artist
- Get Out
- The Greatest Showman
- I, Tonya
- Lady Bird
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
- Timothee Chalamet - Call Me By Your Name
- Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread
- Tom Hanks - The Post
- Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour
- Denzel Washington - Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
- Jessica Chastain - Molly's Game
- Sally Hawkins - The Shape Of Water
- Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Meryl Streep - The Post
- Michelle Williams - All The Money In The World
Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture
- Steve Carell - Battle Of The Sexes
- Ansel Elgort - Baby Driver
- James Franco - The Disaster Artist
- Hugh Jackman - The Greatest Showman
- Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
- Judi Dench - Victoria & Abdul
- Helen Mirren - The Leisure Seeker
- Margot Robbie - I, Tonya
- Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird
- Emma Stone - Battle Of The Sexes
Best Director, Motion Picture
- Guillermo del Toro - The Shape Of Water
- Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk
- Ridley Scott - All The Money In The World
- Steven Spielberg - The Post
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
- Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project
- Armie Hammer - Call Me By Your Name
- Richard Jenkins - The Shape Of Water
- Christopher Plummer - All The Money In The World
- Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
- Mary J Blige - Mudbound
- Hong Chau - Downsizing
- Allison Janney - I, Tonya
- Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird
- Octavia Spencer - The Shape Of Water
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Robert De Niro - The Wizard Of Lies
- Jude Law - The Young Pope
- Kyle MacLachlan - Twin Peaks
- Ewan McGregor - Fargo
- Geoffrey Rush - Genius
Best TV Movie or Limited Series
- Big Little Lies
- Fargo
- Feud
- The Sinner
- Top of the Lake: China Girl
Best TV Series, Drama
- The Crown
- Game of Thrones
- The Handmaid's Tale
- Stranger Things
- This Is Us
Best TV Series, Comedy
- Black-ish
- The Marvellous Mrs Maisel
- Master Of None
- SMILF
- Will & Grace
Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama
- Jason Bateman - Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
- Freddie Highmore - The Good Doctor
- Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
- Liev Schreiber - Ray Donovan
Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama
- Catriona Balfe - Outlander
- Claire Foy - The Crown
- Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Deuce
- Katherine Langsford - 13 Reasons Why
- Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy
- Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
- Aziz Ansari - Master Of None
- Kevin Bacon - I Love Dick
- William H. Macy - Shameless
- Erik McCormack - Will and Grace
Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy
- Pamela Adlon - Better Things
- Alison Brie - GLOW
- Rachel Brosnahan - Mrs Marvellous Mrs Maisel
- Issa Rae - Insecure
- Frankie Shaw - SMILF
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
- David Harbour - Stranger Things
- Alfred Molina - Feud: Bette and Joan
- Christian Slater - Mr Robot
- Alexander Skarsgard - Big Little Lies
- David Thewlis - Fargo
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series, or TV Movie
- Laura Dern - Big Little Lies
- Ann Dowd - The Handmaid's Tale
- Chrissy Metz - This Is Us
- Michelle Pfeiffer - The Wizard Of Lies
- Shailene Woodley - Big Little Lies
Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Jessica Biel - The Sinner
- Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies
- Jessica Lange - Feud: Bette And Joan
- Susan Sarandon - Feud: Bette And Joan
- Reese Witherspoon - Big Little Lies
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
- The Shape Of Water
- Lady Bird
- The Post
- Three Billboards
- Molly's Game
Best Foreign Language Film
- A Fantastic Woman
- First They Killed My Father
- In the Fade
- Loveless
- The Square