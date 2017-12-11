Car crash survivor stuns mum with university return after relearning how to walk and talk

A student who had to relearn how to walk and talk after a horror car crash has stunned his friends and family by returning to university to finish his degree. Scott Remmer was in a medically induced coma for two months and still cannot remember the first weeks of his treatment once awake. The 23-year-old suffered multiple bleeds on the brain and a serious leg injury when his car crashed with a van near his home in Shelley, West Yorkshire in early 2016.

The accident came as a documentary team was filming Yorkshire Air Ambulance. Credit: Helicopter ER/UKTV

Cameras captured the aftermath of the collision as Yorkshire Air Ambulance, who were being tracked by a documentary team, flew in to deliver life-saving treatment and airlift him to Leeds General Infirmary. Mr Remmer told ITV Calendar he had "no memory at all" of the three months he spent at the hospital, with his first post-crash memories being of the rehabilitation unit where he continued his recovery in Barnsley.

Scott Remmer had major brain and orthopaedic surgery after the crash. Credit: Helicopter ER/UKTV

Six months of intense therapy helped him to regain the ability to feed and dress himself while he continued to develop his speech. And his progress since has been remarkable. Mr Remmer said the ordeal has made him "even more determined" in his life, starting with the English Language degree dissertation he was on the verge of finishing when the accident happened. "I've got two modules to take up (in January) then I'm finished," said the Sheffield Hallam student, who wants to go into teaching.

Scott Remmer hopes to become a teacher. Credit: ITV Calendar