Chelsea to face tough Barcelona test in last 16 of Champions League meanwhile Tottenham face Italian champions Juventus

Chelsea were handed the toughest test in the draw for the last 16 of the Champions League as they were paired with five-times European champions Barcelona. Having finished second in their group behind Roma, Antonio Conte's men were hoping for a potential tie against Besiktas but instead came out against Lionel Messi's band of superstars. Tottenham were also handed a questionable reward for finishing ahead of Real Madrid in their qualifying group as they were paired with last year's runners-up Juventus.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

But Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool will be relatively content after being paired with Basel, Sevilla and Porto respectively. The remaining three ties pit Real Madrid against Paris St Germain, Shakhtar Donetsk with Roma, and Bayern Munich against Besiktas. The draw is not what Chelsea wanted after Conte conceded that the defence of their Premier League crown was over after this weekend's defeat to West Ham.

Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial Follow We have been drawn against @juventusfc in the Last 16 of the @championsleague! #COYS https://t.co/Qmr4lnE8Gd