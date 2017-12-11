Freezing cold as temperatures drop further

The first snow for four years for many of us and a calm, dry day for most, if bitterly cold.

Windy, wet and wintry across the south-east with sleet and snow across higher ground of the Chilterns and the Downs.

The cold will be enhanced by cloudy, wet, wintry weather and biting winds. Elsewhere a clear, crisp day with further snow generated across exposed coastal counties.

Temperatures will soon slip away later and there will be a big freeze as it turns very icy. Our coldest night for a while with lows of -15C possible across rural snowy spots.