- ITV Report
-
Met investigating series of Grenfell Tower fire offences in its 'unprecedented' inquiry
The Metropolitan Police are investigating a series of offences relating to the Grenfell Tower fire, the public inquiry into the disaster has been told.
They include misconduct in public office, breaches of fire safety regulations, manslaughter and corporate manslaughter.
The deadly fire in west London claimed the lives of 71 people last June.
Jeremy Johnson, representing the force, said that outside of major counter-terror operations, the police inquiry into the tragedy, was "unprecedented".
It comes as the judge-led probe into the disaster holds two days of procedural hearings in London.
They will focus on case management matters such as timeframes, witnesses and the disclosure of evidence.
Hearing the voices of all Grenfell Tower survivors and bereaved families could help save lives in the future, the inquiry's lead counsel said.
Richard Millett said evidence from those who escaped the blaze or lost loved ones could help ensure "something like this never happens again".
He added that it was crucial to ensure "something like this never happens again".
A petition has been launched by victims' families and survivors urging Theresa May to take urgent action to restore their faith in the inquiry.
It calls for the appointment of individuals from a wide range of backgrounds to sit alongside retired judge, Sir Martin Moore-Bick, who is leading the process.
To date, it has attracted more than 16,000 signatures.
Core participant status has now been granted to 424 individuals and groups, allowing them access to evidence and the right to suggest lines of questioning, it was heard.
A total of 270,000 documents is expected to be submitted to the inquiry to assist its work.
Sir Martin hopes to deliver an interim report into the fire's causes and the emergency response by next autumn.