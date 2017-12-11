Met investigating series of Grenfell Tower fire offences in its 'unprecedented' inquiry

The Metropolitan Police are investigating a series of offences relating to the Grenfell Tower fire, the public inquiry into the disaster has been told.

They include misconduct in public office, breaches of fire safety regulations, manslaughter and corporate manslaughter.

The deadly fire in west London claimed the lives of 71 people last June.

Jeremy Johnson, representing the force, said that outside of major counter-terror operations, the police inquiry into the tragedy, was "unprecedented".

It comes as the judge-led probe into the disaster holds two days of procedural hearings in London.

They will focus on case management matters such as timeframes, witnesses and the disclosure of evidence.