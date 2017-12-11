ITV News investigation reveals hundreds of 'serious' defects in school buses and some without MOTs

An ITV News investigation has found almost one in five school buses - checked by safety officials - had defects, and the number is increasing year on year.

Across England, Scotland and Wales around five vehicles a week are being identified with problems - some of them serious.

What's more, an industry whistle-blower has brought us proof that some buses were even carrying pupils without an MOT.

I joined an early morning operation in the West Country as unannounced spot checks were made on school buses by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA).

It was a worthwhile operation, the team identified one coach with a braking defect.