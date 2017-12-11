New York explosion: Injured suspect held at Port Authority Bus Terminal in central Manhattan

A suspected bungled explosion sparked mass evacuations during rush hour near New York City's Port Authority Bus Terminal in central Manhattan. NBC News quoted a senior NYPD official as saying a suspect was in custody and had sustained a non-life-threatening injury while carrying some form of improvised explosive device.

People were seen evacuating the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

The Associated Press, citing a law enforcement official, reported a man had an explosive device strapped on himself when it exploded in the city's subway. New York's Fire Department said four people were injured in the incident, which is being investigated by the FBI's joint terrorism task force.

FDNY @FDNY Follow Update: A total of 4 injuries reported at the scene of an explosion at Port Authority. All injuries are non-life-threatening

The NYPD cleared three underground subway lines and shut roads in central Manhattan as officers responded to reports of a blast at 42nd Street and 8th Avenue, close to the US city's tourist mecca Times Square.

People were seen streaming out of the bus terminal and subway hub, which is the biggest in the US, in an orderly fashion as NYPD officers patrolled the street. Fire crews were also in attendance after the city's fire department received an emergency call at 7.19am local time.

Sniffer dogs were at the scene.