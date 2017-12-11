NHS Trust put in special measures after chairman resigns over funding

Lord Kerslake quit as Chairman of the hospital. Credit: PA

An NHS Trust has been put into special measures over "serious concerns" about its deficit a day after its chairman resigned in protest over government funding. King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in London has been placed into special measures due to its growing deficit which has deteriorated at a greater scale and pace than any other hospital trust. The move comes a day after its chairman Lord Kerslake quit as the Trust's chairman warning that the health service could not continue "staggering along" under the current funding levels. NHS Improvement said King's board had earlier this year agreed a budget deficit with it of £38 million for 2017/18, but last week forecast it would hit £92 million - an increase of £54 million.

NHS improvement said the deficit at King's College in South London 'has deteriorated very seriously'. Credit: PA

NHS Improvement chief executive Ian Dalton said: "The financial situation at King's has deteriorated very seriously over recent months and we have now placed the trust in special measures to maximise the amount of scrutiny and support that it receives. "We understand that the wider NHS faces financial and operational challenges, and other trusts and foundation trusts have large deficits. "However, none has shown the sheer scale and pace of the deterioration at King's. "It is not acceptable for individual organisations to run up such significant deficits when the majority of the sector is working extremely hard to hit their financial plans, and in many cases have made real progress." A financial improvement director is to now be appointed to oversee the trust and deliver a plan to improve its finances. Following his resignation, Lord Kerslake told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that there was "not enough understanding of the scale of the challenge that both King's and the NHS is currently facing".

Bob Kerslake @SirBobKerslake Follow Today I have resigned as Chairman of @kingscollegenhs. I do not do this lightly as I love King's but believe the Go… https://t.co/6Bzoub7dal