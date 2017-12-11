Queens of the Stone Age singer Josh Homme apologises after kicking journalist

A musician has apologised after a female photographer said she was kicked during a concert.

Chelsea Lauren posted a video to Instagram that appears to show Queens of the Stone Age guitarist and singer Josh Homme striking a woman holding a camera with his foot.

"Thanks to @joshhomme @queensofthestoneage I now get to spend my night in the ER. Seriously, WHO DOES THAT?!?" she wrote.

Lauren said she was later released from hospital, adding "My neck is sore, my eyebrow bruised and I'm a bit nauseous."