Salmonella scare prompts global recall of Lactalis baby milk

Baby milk producer Lactalis and health authorities have ordered an international recall after it emerged products may be contaminated with salmonella. The French company told AFP that “nearly 7,000 tonnes” of production may have been contaminated, but it is not clear how much of this is on the market or has already been bought and consumed. The recall follows 26 cases of children in France falling ill since the start of December.

Britain, China, Greece, Iraq and Pakistan are among the countries affected by the recall. Lactalis is one of the biggest producers of dairy products in the world, selling baby milk in packets ranging from 350g to 950g. Its products are marketed under brand names including Milumel, Picot and Celi. Salmonella symptoms include diarrhoea, stomach cramps, vomiting and fever. It takes an average of 12 to 72 hours for symptoms to develop after swallowing an infectious dose. Most people recover without treatment but young children and the elderly are at greater risk of becoming seriously ill.

