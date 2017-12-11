Saudi Arabia to lift ban on cinemas

Saudi Arabia will allow cinemas to open from next year, for the first time in more than 35 years, it has been announced.

The first cinemas are expected to open in March 2018, after a resolution was passed paving the way for licences to be granted to commercial movie theatres.

The ultra-conservative country shut down its cinemas in the 1980s, after many clerics branded Western and other movies sinful.

The Saudi government said there will be 300 cinemas with around 2,000 screens built in the country by 2030.

It is the latest push in the Muslim kingdom's social reform programme as it also attempts improve its image around the world.