Region by region: Snow forces road and school closures across UK

Snow has its upsides, too. Credit: PA

Heavy snowfall has caused chaos for many across the country as roads and schools have been shut due to the inclement weather. Every region has suffered its own issues due to the snow falling over the weekend. Here's how your area has been impacted:

Northern England: Four Cumbrian roads are partially shut due to ice in the area. Cold Fell Road, Corney Fell Road, Hardknott Pass and Newlands Pass have all had sections closed due to the adverse weather conditions. Latest updates from ITV Border. North-east England: Newcastle Airport had to cancel nine flights thanks to the snow. Latest updates from ITV Tyne Tees. Yorkshire: Motorists were warned about the prospect of 20cm of snow falling across Yorkshire. Latest updates from ITV Calendar. North-west England: Following the snowfall over the weekend, people face a risk of ice forming due to the plummeting temperature in the north-west. Latest updates from ITV Granada.

Midlands: Scores of schools across the region have been closed today.It's snow as far as the eye can see as the video above shows. ITV Central is covering the latest disruption in the Midlands. East Anglia: Hundreds of schools are closed after 10cm of snow dropped on the region. You can get the latest information from ITV Anglia.

The north-east has seen plenty of snow. Credit: PA