- ITV Report
-
Region by region: Snow forces road and school closures across UK
Heavy snowfall has caused chaos for many across the country as roads and schools have been shut due to the inclement weather.
Every region has suffered its own issues due to the snow falling over the weekend. Here's how your area has been impacted:
Northern England: Four Cumbrian roads are partially shut due to ice in the area. Cold Fell Road, Corney Fell Road, Hardknott Pass and Newlands Pass have all had sections closed due to the adverse weather conditions. Latest updates from ITV Border.
North-east England: Newcastle Airport had to cancel nine flights thanks to the snow. Latest updates from ITV Tyne Tees.
Yorkshire: Motorists were warned about the prospect of 20cm of snow falling across Yorkshire. Latest updates from ITV Calendar.
North-west England: Following the snowfall over the weekend, people face a risk of ice forming due to the plummeting temperature in the north-west. Latest updates from ITV Granada.
Midlands: Scores of schools across the region have been closed today.It's snow as far as the eye can see as the video above shows. ITV Central is covering the latest disruption in the Midlands.
East Anglia: Hundreds of schools are closed after 10cm of snow dropped on the region. You can get the latest information from ITV Anglia.
London: Trains and the Tube were both impacted by cancellations and delays across the network. For latest updates, visit ITV London.
South-east England: Winds of up to 70mph resulted in 50,000 people being left without power and 50 Oxfordshire schools shut. Latest updates from ITV Meridian.
South west England: Police warned people not to drive due to the snow on the ground across Wiltshire and Gloucestershire. Some cars were left stranded on the roads due to the conditions and schools have been closed. ITV West Country has the latest updates for the region.
Wales: The heaviest snow fell in Wales, which understandably caused issues on the roads, closed schools and left hundreds of properties without power. ITV Wales has the latest updates.