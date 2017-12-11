Theresa May: 'New sense of optimism' following Brexit divorce deal breakthrough

Theresa May is to hail a "new sense of optimism" following last week's breakthrough on securing a Brexit deal, despite concerns from Ireland that the UK sticks to its commitments to keep a soft border with the Republic.

Speaking in the Commons on Monday, the PM will stress that despite being upbeat on a final settlement being reached, nothing is agreed until everything is agreed.

May's comments will come after the Irish government expressed concern over Brexit Secretary David Davis' comments that the agreement struck on Friday to allow trade talks to start was "a statement of intent" rather than a legally enforceable position.

Dublin called Davis' view "bizarre" and insisted that the deal the UK struck to ensure "full alignment" with the EU on issues that impact on Northern Ireland was "binding."

Despite some Tory Brexiteers expressing concern that the UK has agreed to pay a £39 billion divorce bill, let the European Court of Justice have a legal role for a further eight years, and pledged the "full alignment" on Irish border issues, the Prime Minister will say she has been consistent in her approach.