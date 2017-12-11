Theresa May says UK will only pay Brexit bill in full if it gets trade deal with the EU

Theresa May said the UK would only pay a multibillion Brexit bill in full if it manages to secure a suitable divorce deal with the EU. The Prime Minister hailed a breakthrough on preliminary issues last week which means they start the next stage of talks on an exit agreement and a post-Brexit trade deal. She told MPs there was "new sense of optimism now in the talks" and she was looking forward to agreeing the terms of a "deep and special partnership" with Europe into the future. But she stressed that "nothing is agreed until everything is agreed" and UK concessions so far depend on reaching a final settlement. She told the House that the UK's agreement to pay a Brexit bill of between £35-£39 billion is "off the table" if both sides do not agree on a final exit and trade deal.

This offer is on the table in the context of us agreeing the partnership for the future, agreeing the next stage and agreeing the partnership for the future. If we don't agree that partnership, then this offer is off the table. – Theresa May

Mrs May congratulated David Davis on leading the first phase of talks. Credit: PA

In her speech, Mrs May acknowledged there had been "tortuous negotiations" during the first phase and "some doubted" that a deal would ever be reached. She said: "The process ahead will not be easy. The progress so far has required give and take for the UK and the EU to move forwards together, and that is what we have done. "Of course, nothing is agreed until everything is agreed. "But there is, I believe, a new sense of optimism now in the talks and I fully hope and expect that we will confirm the arrangements I have set out today in the European Council later this week. "This is good news for the people who voted leave who were worried that we were so bogged down in the negotiations, tortuous negotiations, that it was never going to happen. "It's good news for people who voted remain, who were worried we were going to crash out without a deal. "We are going to leave, but we are going to do so in a smooth and orderly way, securing a new deep and special partnership with our friends, while taking back control of our borders, money and laws once again."

Jeremy Corbyn said the Government's approach to Brexit talks was 'shambolic'.