TV presenter Keith Chegwin dies aged 60

TV presenter Keith Chegwin has died aged 60 following a "long-term battle with a progressive lung condition", his family said. The former Cheggers Plays Pop presenter and Big Breakfast reporter died at home on Monday morning. In a statement, Chegwin's family said: "We are heartbroken to share the news that Keith Chegwin sadly passed away following a long-term battle with a progressive lung condition, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, which rapidly worsened towards the end of this year.

"Keith died peacefully at home shortly after midnight on the 11th of December. His wife Maria, his daughter Rose and his son Ted were by his side. "We would like to take this opportunity to thank Severn Hospice for the kindness, support and care they have shown us all over the last few weeks. "Keith was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. We would respectfully ask to be left to mourn his passing in private."

From a young age he took an interest in entertainment, attending a stage school with his twin brother and successfully auditioning for roles in TV and film while at school. During the 1970s he appeared in a string of roles, including in Roman Polanski’s 1971 film of William Shakespeare’s Macbeth and the title role in 1975’s Robin Hood Junior. From the mid-1970s, Chegwin’s career switched from acting to TV presenting, including children’s game show Cheggers Plays Pop, for which he is best known to many people, and Swap Shop, in which he appeared alongside Noel Edmonds and Maggie Philbin, who he married and later divorced.

His career waned in the late 1980s and early 1990s due to struggles with alcoholism before he returned to present the “Down Your Doorstep” segment of The Big Breakfast. He then went on to present a revived version of It’s a Knockout. After “the worst career move” in his life presenting Channel 5 nudist gameshow Naked Jungle, in recent years he has appeared regularly in reality TV shows. These included Dancing On Ice in 2013, Celebrity MasterChef and Celebrity Big Brother in 2015. He made numerous appearances as himself on TV and in film, including Ricky Gervais’ Extras and Life’s Too Short, and had roles in several pantomimes over the years. Gervais paid tribute to Mr Chegwin, tweeting: "So sad to hear about the death of the lovely and funny Keith Chegwin. RIP you National Treasure."

A number of other TV personalities led tributes to Chegwin, who was a household name in the 1980s and 1990s.

Gaby Roslin tweeted: "No. I can’t bear the news. Not him. I was blessed to work with Keith Chegwin on the big breakfast and he was a happy and joyous man. So generous and kind. Bye bye cheggers So so sad #ripkeithchegwin #ripcheggars my love to his family."

Radio DJ Tony Blackburn said: I’m absolutely devastated to hear that my friend Keith Chegwin has died.He was one of the nicest people I have ever known and over the years we did shows together and became great friends. Keith RIP."

Former boxer Frank Bruno posted: "Saddened to hear this,what a great guy! I worked with him a lot over the years a great entertainer,you will be missed RIP Keith Chegwin."

Comedian and TV presenter Paddy McGuinness said on Twitter: "Such sad news. Very much a part of my childhood. RIP Keith Chegwin." Television presenter Lorraine Kelly paid tribute to Chegwin, describing him as a "kind, funny, brave man who seized the day."

Fellow TV presenter Paul Ross stated: "Had no idea when I tweeted last that my good friend and colleague Keith Chegwin had died. A truly, truly lovely man and a rare talent. So sad. Love to his family. All Iove."

Friend and fellow entertainer Bobby Davro described Mr Chegwin as "one of the nicest guys I've ever met in this biz". "What a dreadful shame to lose such a lovely friend," he added. "RIP Cheggers! I'll miss that smile."

This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield said he was "stunned" adding: "Can't get my head round this. One of my original Saturday morning heroes. Sending all my love to his family."

Presenter Fiona Phillips tweeted: "I am so so sad to hear that my friend Keith Chegwin has passed. I'll never forget his energy, his professionalism, his kindness or his very bad jokes! A lovely man whose talent was bigger than he realised. RIP my friend."