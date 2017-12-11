- ITV Report
Salford house fire: Four arrested on suspicion of murder after deaths of three children in blaze
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Damon Green
Police have arrested five people in connection with an arson attack that killed three children.
Three men, aged 18, 20 and 23 and a 20-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal fire in Walkden.
A fourth man, aged 24, has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
They all remain in custody for questioning.
Firefighters were called to a mid-terraced house in Jackson Street, Worsley, Greater Manchester just before 5am on Monday.
A 14-year-old girl, named locally as Demi Pearson, was declared dead at the scene.
An eight-year-old boy, named locally as Brandon Pearson and a seven-year-old girl, understood to be Lacie Pearson, were taken to hospital and later died.
The children's 35-year-old mother, named locally as Michelle Pearson, is in a serious condition in hospital while a fourth sibling, a three-year-old girl, believed to be called Lia, is in a critical condition.
Chief Superintendent Wayne Miller of Greater Manchester Police said: "I want to describe what this incident is, it is the murder using fire of three children and we have a three-year-old girl fighting for her life who is seriously ill. This will devastate this family forever and words cannot describe what they are going through."
Older brother Kyle Pearson, 16, managed to escape the blaze with his friend Bobby Harris through an upstairs window before fire crews arrived.
He told the Manchester Evening News: "I fell asleep and the next thing I knew was I could hear my mum screaming, 'Fire!' There was lots of smoke so I climbed out of an upstairs window.
"I’ve gone to get back in but a cloud of smoke hit me in the face.
"I tried to break the front door down and smashed a window, but I couldn’t get in because of the flames and the smoke.
"I can’t get my head around it. It’s disgraceful."
Demi was a pupil at Harrop Fold School in Salford, which featured in the Channel 4 documentary Educating Greater Manchester.
Head teacher Drew Povey said: "We are devastated at the tragic loss of life today in our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family involved."
Police had been called to the property three hours before the fire with reports that their bin had been set alight.
Greater Manchester Police confirmed there were "earlier incidents" at the address and said the force has made a self-referral to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.
A large police presence remained at the scene throughout the day and both ends of the street were cordoned off.
Tearful locals stood at the end of the cordons and consoled each other with embraces.
One woman, who did not wish to be named, said she knew the mother of the family, naming her as Michelle Pearson.
She said: "I have known Michelle for years. The family have lived here for a long time. We are all just in shock.
"There has been trouble round here before but it's more wannabe gangsters, teenage stuff."
Chief Superintendent Miller said: "In what is such a heart-breaking set of circumstances, we have been doing our very best to support the family in every way that we can and carry out our inquiries quickly and sensitively.
"We are still appealing for people who witnessed the fire itself or the events leading up to it to get in contact with us and tell us what they know."
- Anyone with any information should contact police on 0161 856 8797, or call 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.