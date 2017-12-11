Salford house fire: Four arrested on suspicion of murder after deaths of three children in blaze

Police have arrested five people in connection with an arson attack that killed three children.

Three men, aged 18, 20 and 23 and a 20-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal fire in Walkden.

A fourth man, aged 24, has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They all remain in custody for questioning.

Firefighters were called to a mid-terraced house in Jackson Street, Worsley, Greater Manchester just before 5am on Monday.

A 14-year-old girl, named locally as Demi Pearson, was declared dead at the scene.

An eight-year-old boy, named locally as Brandon Pearson and a seven-year-old girl, understood to be Lacie Pearson, were taken to hospital and later died.

The children's 35-year-old mother, named locally as Michelle Pearson, is in a serious condition in hospital while a fourth sibling, a three-year-old girl, believed to be called Lia, is in a critical condition.

Chief Superintendent Wayne Miller of Greater Manchester Police said: "I want to describe what this incident is, it is the murder using fire of three children and we have a three-year-old girl fighting for her life who is seriously ill. This will devastate this family forever and words cannot describe what they are going through."