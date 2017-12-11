Vladimir Putin announces 'significant' withdrawal of Russian troops from Syria

Vladimir Putin has announced the withdrawal of a “significant” number of Russian troops from Syria during a surprise visit to a military airbase in the country.

Ahead of the announcement, the Russian President met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the Hemeimeem base in the coastal province of Latakia, the main foothold for Russia’s campaign in the war-ravaged nation.

Russia began its air campaign in Syria in September 2015 and helped turn the tide in the country’s civil war in Mr Assad’s favour at a moment when the president’s forces appeared on the brink of defeat.

Moscow says its campaign has targeted “terrorists”, including militants fighting for so-called Islamic State and al-Qaeda affiliates.