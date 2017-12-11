Weather: Bitterly cold start with a severe frost, ice, and further light snow

It will be a bitterly cold start for many with a severe frost, ice, and further light snow across many central and southern areas.

Wintry showers will affect northwestern areas, but elsewhere it should be a fine and bright start to the day. Through the day, rain will push into southeastern areas, turning to sleet and snow in places, but any accumulations should be restricted to higher ground.

It will be drier elsewhere with spells of sunshine, although further showers will affect Scotland and Northern Ireland, and some will push into west Wales and western Cornwall. It will remain very cold for all areas with temperatures struggling to get above freezing for many.