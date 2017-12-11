Temperatures slide to -15C in places

Our coldest night of the year as temperatures take a nose dive again tonight with patches of freezing fog, a sharp frost and widespread ice - standing water, slush and snow will re freeze leaving very slippy surfaces.

We could well see a colder night than last night with lows of -15C possible across remote snowy spots.

Tomorrow, staying frosty and icy - with crunchy snow set to stay with little thaw with temperatures barely above freezing. Terribly cold but clear and crisp with weak low winter sunshine before cloud rolls in from the west.