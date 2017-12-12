A guide to becoming an organ donor

There are currently around 6,500 people waiting for a transplant Credit: PA

Last year more than 450 people died while waiting for an organ transplant. There are currently around 6,500 people waiting for a transplant - find out how you can donate organs and body tissue.

Here's a guide to the different ways it's possible to donate:

Living Donation People can choose to donate organs in the event of their death or - along with blood - people can donate their kidneys, liver, and tissue while they are alive. Living donation requires major surgery, but potential donors are carefully assessed to determine their suitability and results have proved successful.

Kidneys - Around a third of all kidney transplants in the UK are donated by a living person as a healthy person can lead a normal life with one

Liver - Part of a liver from a living person can be donated because the liver can regenerate itself, although this is less common than living kidney donation

Tissue - those undergoing hip operations can donate part of their thigh bone, while amniotic membrane (part of the placenta) can be donated after caesarian section to be used in eye operations

To donate an organ email enquiries@nhsbt.nhs.uk or contact your local kidney or liver transplant centre To donate tissue email tissue.donation@nhsbt.nhs.uk or contact the National Referral Centre on 0800 432 0559.

Deceased Donation Giving organs and tissue after your death can help someone live or improve their health and quality of life.

You can choose to donate:

Kidneys

Heart

Liver

Lungs

Pancreas

Small bowel

Corneas

Tissue