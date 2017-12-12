Captured Islamic State fighter tells ITV News militants are heading to Europe to launch terror attacks

A former Islamic State militant captured after the fall of Raqqa says that jihadist fighters have left Syria intending to travel to Europe to launch attacks.

Saddam al-Hamadi, 26, was arrested by Turkish security forces last month after exploiting an evacuation deal designed to free civilians. He was detained as he reached the Turkey-Syria border.

But the former IS follower warned that extremists planned to use the chaos of the fall of Raqqa to travel to Europe.

"They will go overseas to launch terrorist attacks in some areas in Europe" he told ITV News in an exclusive interview granted from Turkish custody.

"They went to Europe after the withdrawal. Before that they thought the Europeans were infidels, non-believers. They will get out, across Turkey and into Europe where they will launch terrorist attacks and other things."