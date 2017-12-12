May commits millions in UK funding to help poorest global communities hit by climate change

Theresa May has announced millions of pounds in funding to help communities hit by climate change.

The prime minister's announcement came as international leaders gather in Paris to mark the second anniversary of the climate change plan agreed in 2015.

May has pledged £140 million of new funding to help build resilience to extreme weather events arising from global warming, while £15 million would be given to the Caribbean island state Dominica recover from the devastation of Hurricane Maria in September.

Some £87 million will also be allocated for for poor communities fighting against illegal logging, she said.