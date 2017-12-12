European finance ministers warn Donald Trump over US tax reforms

Donald Trump has announced potential tax reforms. Credit: PA

US tax reforms could breach international rules and damage world trade, Donald Trump has been warned by Chancellor Philip Hammond and other EU finance ministers. Mr Trump's government was the recipient of a strongly-worded letter put together by ministers from the five largest EU economies. The letter said that US domestic tax policy must be in line with its international treaty obligations. There is concern within Europe that the new measures, which are currently going through Congress, could damage EU companies.

Philip Hammond was one of the finance minsters to sign the letter. Credit: PA

"While the establishment of a modern, competitive and robust tax system is one of the essential pillars of a state's sovereignty, it is important that the US government's rights over domestic tax policy be exercised in a way that adheres with international obligations to which it has signed up," the ministers said. "The inclusion of certain less conventional international tax provisions could contravene the US's double taxation treaties and may risk having a major distortive impact on international trade." One piece of legislation pointed out in the letter is a planned 20 per cent "excise tax" which would be put on to purchases by US companies from foreign subsidiaries, a tax which would not be place on domestic transactions.

Germany's Peter Altmaier also signed the letter. Credit: PA