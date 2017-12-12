Inflation rate rises to 3.1 per cent

The rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation unexpectedly rose to 3.1 per cent in November, from 3 per cent in October, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

It is the highest the rate has been at in nearly six years, with it latest being above 3 per cent in March 2012.

Increase will put further strain on individuals due to wages only going up at a rate of 2.1 per cent.

Head of the Bank of England Mark Carney will now have to send a letter to Chancellor Philip Hammod to explain why the rate is more than one per cent off target of 2 per cent.